Factbox: Australian PM challenger Peter Dutton in quotes

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Former Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has launched a bid to unseat Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, saying a majority of the party no longer has faith in his leadership.

Dutton, who was a Queensland policeman before being elected to parliament, is a polarizing figure best known for enforcing tough immigration policies.

Despite narrowly beating Dutton in a party-room vote earlier in the week, Turnbull said he will hold a second leadership vote on Friday if the majority of Liberal MPs sign a petition supporting the move.

The following are a selection of notable quotes from Dutton in recent years.

ON REPOSITIONING HIS IMAGE, TRIPLE M RADIO, Aug 22, 2018

“I think people do want to see a different side. It’s difficult in my situation given that we have got full-time security to be seen out with family and those sorts of issues.

“People make their mind up based on seeing you in those interviews where you are giving tough answers and making tough decisions, as opposed to maybe a softer side that people would see if they had an insight into that.”

AFTER FIRST LEADERSHIP CHALLENGE, AUG 22

“It is good to be in front of the cameras where I can smile, and maybe show a different side to what I show when I talk about border protection.”

“When we have the threats that we do to a country like ours, you do have to make tough decisions, and you do have to make tough decisions that are ultimately in the best interests of all Australians.”

“I’ve done that in relation to border protection, I have done that in relation to the Home Affairs portfolio.”

“I’m very proud of the fact that I got children out of detention.”

ON DETAINING AND DEPORTING NZ CITIZENS WHO COMMIT CRIMES, THE AUSTRALIAN, July 2018

“New Zealand don’t contribute really anything to the defense effort that we’ve got where we’re trying to surveil boats that might be on their way to New Zealand, so I hope that (NZ Justice Minister) Andrew Little reflects a little more on the relationship between Australia and New Zealand where we do a lot of the heavy lifting.”

“I discriminate not on somebody’s ethnic background, not on their religion, not on their country of origin, but on the fact that they have conducted themselves against the law, outside of the law.”

ON RESETTLING WHITE SOUTH AFRICAN FARMERS, DAILY TELEGRAPH, March 2018

“If you look at the footage and read the stories, you hear the accounts, it’s a horrific circumstance they face.”

“I do think on the information that I’ve seen, people do need help, and they need help from a civilized country like ours.”

ON GANGS IN MELBOURNE, RADIO 2GB, Jan 2018

“The reality is people (in Melbourne) are scared to go out at restaurants of a night time because they’re followed home by these gangs, home invasions, and cars are stolen and we just need to call it for what it is. Of course, it is African gang violence.”

ON CONDITIONS OF OFFSHORE REFUGEE CAMPS; RADIO 2GB, Sep 2017

“...there are a lot of people that haven’t come out of war-ravaged areas, they’re economic refugees, they’ve got on a boat, paid a people smuggler a lot of money.

“Somebody once said to me that the world’s biggest collection of Armani jeans and handbags up on Nauru waiting for people to collect when they depart.

“The reality is that these people had, at the generosity of the Australian taxpayer, received an enormous amount of support for a long period of time.”

“But nonetheless, we want to get the center up on Manus closed as quickly as possible and the U.S. deal that we’ve struck allows us to get many of those people off.”

ON BOYCOTTING THE 2008 PARLIAMENT APOLOGY TO STOLEN GENERATION ABORIGINALS:

ABC TV, March 2010

“I regarded it as something which was not going to deliver tangible outcomes to kids who are being raped and tortured in communities in the 21st century. Now, if I thought for a moment that it was going to deliver positive outcomes to those kids, to their families, to those communities, then I would support it in a heartbeat. But I thought it distracted us from that.

SYDNEY MORNING HERALD, May 2017

“I didn’t appreciate the symbolism of it, and the importance to Indigenous people.”

ON THE SUCCESS OF BORDER PROTECTION, April 2017

“Before Operation Sovereign Borders, Australia saw more than 50,000 illegal maritime arrivals on more than 800 people smuggling boats, more than 8,000 children in detention and tragically more than 1,200 deaths at sea.

“Operation Sovereign Borders has brought maritime people smuggling to a standstill and saved countless lives. “

ON CORPORATES TAKING A STANCE IN THE SAME-SEX MARRIAGE DEBATE, March 2017

“I’d prefer for the companies, publicly listed companies, to stick to their knitting and that is delivering the services for their customers and providing a return to their shareholders.”