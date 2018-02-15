FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 6:23 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Australian PM to ban affairs between ministers and staff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Thursday said ministers will be banned from sexual relationships with staff under a new code of conduct to be enacted in the wake of his deputy admitting to an extramarital affair with a staffer.

“Ministers, regardless of whether they are married or single, must not engage in sexual relations with staff,” Turnbull told reporters in Canberra.

“In 2018, it is not acceptable for a minister to have a sexual relationship with somebody who works for them. It is a very bad workplace practice. And everybody knows that no good comes of it.”

Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Nick Macfie

