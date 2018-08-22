FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 22, 2018 / 9:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Australian rebel lawmakers press for second leadership contest: newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Lawmakers from Australia’s ruling Liberal Party were pressing for second leadership vote as early as Wednesday, a day after Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull narrowly survived a challenge from former home minister Peter Dutton, The Australian daily reported.

The newspaper said in its online edition that Dutton’s supporters were circulating a petition to call for a second leadership contest. Dutton would need a majority among Liberal Party lawmakers to bring about a vote. If successful, Dutton is likely to have sufficient support to oust Turnbull.

Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

