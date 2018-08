Australian government moves to adjourn parliament

CANBERRA (Reuters) - Australia’s embattled government moved to adjourn parliament on Thursday which would allow its ruling Liberal party to hold a second leadership vote for prime minister.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull reacts during House of Representatives Question Time at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, August 21, 2018. Picture taken August 21, 2018. AAP/Lukas Coch/via REUTERS

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s leadership looked doomed on Thursday after several senior ministers tendered their resignations and called for a second ballot.

Turnbull narrowly lost a ballot on Tuesday against former home affairs minister Peter Dutton. Dutton and senior ministers on Thursday called for a second leadership contest.