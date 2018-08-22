FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World News
August 22, 2018 / 10:19 PM / a few seconds ago

Australian leadership contender requests second vote on Turnbull

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minster Malcolm Turnbull’s internal leadership rival on Thursday requested a second closed door party-room vote to decide the national leadership.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at a news conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, August 21, 2018. AAP/Mick Tsikas/via REUTERS

“I spoke with Malcolm Turnbull to advise him I believed the majority of the party room no longer supported his leadership. Accordingly, I asked him to convene a party room meeting at which I would challenge for the leadership,” Dutton wrote on Twitter.

The request was rebuffed by Turnbull, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported without citing sources.

Turnbull, whose Liberal Party is the senior partner in the coalition government, had won a party-room vote on Tuesday, but the unconvincing victory leaves him vulnerable to another challenge.

Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
