Australian PM says received petition for leadership meeting

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Friday he had received a letter signed by a majority of ruling party members calling for a change of leadership.

As soon as the signatures are verified, which Turnbull said should not take long, a leadership meeting will be called, he tweeted.

Turnbull narrowly won a leadership vote on Tuesday against former home affairs minister Peter Dutton and later offered to hold a second vote if he received a letter signed by the majority of the Liberal party.

Treasurer Scott Morrison and Foreign Minister Julie Bishop are also reported to be challenges for the top job.