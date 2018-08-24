FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 24, 2018 / 1:50 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Australian PM says received petition for leadership meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Friday he had received a letter signed by a majority of ruling party members calling for a change of leadership.

As soon as the signatures are verified, which Turnbull said should not take long, a leadership meeting will be called, he tweeted.

Turnbull narrowly won a leadership vote on Tuesday against former home affairs minister Peter Dutton and later offered to hold a second vote if he received a letter signed by the majority of the Liberal party.

Treasurer Scott Morrison and Foreign Minister Julie Bishop are also reported to be challenges for the top job.

Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Michael Perry

