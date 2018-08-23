Australia PM Turnbull clings to power, offers fresh leadership vote

CANBERRA (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull stubbornly clung to power on Thursday, as senior ministers deserted him, saying he would hold a second leadership vote on Friday if he received a letter signed by the majority of the ruling Liberal party.

FILE PHOTO - Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull reacts during House of Representatives Question Time at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, August 21, 2018. AAP/Lukas Coch/via REUTERS

Turnbull narrowly won a leadership vote on Tuesday against former home affairs minister Peter Dutton. Dutton and senior ministers on Thursday called for a second ballot.

Turnbull said if he received the letter requesting a fresh vote, he would call a party meeting for midday on Friday (0200 GMT). If a leadership spill motion was then passed, he would not stand in the vote.

“If the motion is carried, I will treat that as a vote of no confidence and I will not stand as a candidate in the ballot,” Turnbull told reporters in Canberra.