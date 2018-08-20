Australian PM Turnbull plays down risk of leadership challenge

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Embattled Australia Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull played down speculation on Monday of an imminent leadership challenge within his own party, saying he enjoyed the confidence of his Cabinet and party room.

Turnbull was asked repeatedly at a news conference, called to announce the latest changes to a key national energy policy, about a possible challenge from the right wing of his Liberal Party, the senior partner in the government coalition.

“Can I say, I have, I enjoy the confidence of the Cabinet and of my party room,” Turnbull said.