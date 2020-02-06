Australia prime minister announces cabinet reshuffle

FILE PHOTO: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison reacts after attending the inauguration of Indonesia's President Joko Widodo for the second term, at the House of Representatives building in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday announced a cabinet reshuffle following the resignations of two senior ministers.

Morrison said Keith Pitt - a well-known supporter of nuclear power and the country’s coal industry - will become Australia’s minister for mining and resources.

David Littleproud, Australia’s minister for drought, will combine that role with the responsibility of overseeing the country’s A$60 billion ($40 billion) agricultural sector.

The appointments come after Bridget McKenzie was forced to resign from her post as the minister of agriculture on Sunday after an independent audit found money from a A$100 million sports development fund was used to target votes ahead of last year’s federal election.

Matt Canavan resigned earlier this week as minister for mining and resources amid a fracture in the National Party - the junior partner in Morrison’s coalition government.