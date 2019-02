FILE PHOTO - Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop arrives for a party meeting in Canberra, Australia August 24, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray/Pool

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s former foreign minister, Julie Bishop, will retire from politics at the next election, she said on Thursday.

Australians will return to the polls by May. Bishop, a former deputy leader of the ruling Liberal Party, was foreign minister from September 2013 to August 2018.