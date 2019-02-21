Australia's former foreign minister Julie Bishop will not fight next election

FILE PHOTO: Australian then Foreign Minister Julie Bishop speaks at a joint press conference with New Zealand's then Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee (not pictured) in Sydney, Australia, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed/File Photo

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s former foreign minister, Julie Bishop, will retire from politics at the next election due by May, following signs that the ruling government will retain power, she said on Thursday.

“It is my view that the Liberal-National coalition will win the next election because it is focusing on the things that matter to the Australian people,” Bishop told parliament.

“And on that basis, I have reconsidered my position... I will not re-contest the seat of Curtin at the next election.”

Bishop has represented Curtin, a constituency in Western Australia, since 1998. She was foreign minister from September 2013 to August 2018, and deputy leader of the Liberal Party, which governs in coalition with the Nationals.

She resigned both posts after a backbench revolt last August forced then prime minister Malcolm Turnbull from power. He was replaced by then treasurer Scott Morrison, who defeated Bishop in a party vote.