MELBOURNE (Reuters) - BP plc BP.L said on Friday it plans to stop producing fuel in Australia, converting its Kwinana oil refinery, the biggest of the country's four, into a fuel import terminal.

“Regional oversupply and sustained low refining margins mean the Kwinana refinery is no longer economically viable,” BP said in a statement.