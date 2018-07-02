Goldman to review bookbuilding after Healthscope block query: Australia regulator

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s corporate regulator said the local arm of Goldman Sachs has agreed to review how it sells shares to investors, after it failed to notify the market about dwindling interest in a block trade it conducted for Healthscope (HSO.AX) in 2015.

FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed in the reception of the Sydney offices of Goldman Sachs in Australia, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said Goldman Sachs Australia had failed to tell investors that interest for the A$853 million ($628.66 million) block trade in shares of the health operator had waned.

“Investors need to have confidence that they are being provided with accurate information in the course of a bookbuild or underwriting process,” ASIC Commissioner Cathie Armour said in a statement on Monday.