FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
July 2, 2018 / 8:22 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Goldman to review bookbuilding after Healthscope block query: Australia regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s corporate regulator said the local arm of Goldman Sachs has agreed to review how it sells shares to investors, after it failed to notify the market about dwindling interest in a block trade it conducted for Healthscope (HSO.AX) in 2015.

FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed in the reception of the Sydney offices of Goldman Sachs in Australia, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said Goldman Sachs Australia had failed to tell investors that interest for the A$853 million ($628.66 million) block trade in shares of the health operator had waned.

“Investors need to have confidence that they are being provided with accurate information in the course of a bookbuild or underwriting process,” ASIC Commissioner Cathie Armour said in a statement on Monday.

Reporting by Byron Kaye and Paulina Duran; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.