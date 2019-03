The Rio Tinto mining company's logo is photographed at their annual general meeting in Sydney, Australia, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Rio Tinto said on Wednesday has suspended its Weipa bauxite mining operations at the northeastern tip of the country ahead of a cyclone.

“Operations have been suspended at Weipa as Cyclone Trevor approaches the coast, as per standard procedures,” a spokesman told Reuters by email.

Bauxite is the raw material used to make aluminum.