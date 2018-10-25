Australian students pricked with syringe in apparent prank gone wrong

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Seven students at an Australian school in Sydney were set to undergo blood tests on Thursday, after having being pricked with a syringe in what appeared to be a prank gone wrong.

Police and ambulances were called to Plumpton High School in a western Sydney suburb following reports that students had been stabbed, to find they had received minor needle pricks.

“They will attend a medical center for testing as a precaution,” a police representative said in a statement.

Police in New South Wales state said they were told a student was pulling what appeared to be a prank that involved a needle, and had yet to speak to the student involved.