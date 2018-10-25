FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 3:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australian students pricked with syringe in apparent prank gone wrong

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Seven students at an Australian school in Sydney were set to undergo blood tests on Thursday, after having being pricked with a syringe in what appeared to be a prank gone wrong.

Police and ambulances were called to Plumpton High School in a western Sydney suburb following reports that students had been stabbed, to find they had received minor needle pricks.

“They will attend a medical center for testing as a precaution,” a police representative said in a statement.

Police in New South Wales state said they were told a student was pulling what appeared to be a prank that involved a needle, and had yet to speak to the student involved.

Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

