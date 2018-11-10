World News
November 10, 2018

Terror threat 'probable' in Australia: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, October 16, 2018. AAP/Mick Tsikas/via REUTERS/File Photo

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Saturday that the likelihood of a terror attack in the country remains at the “probable” level, a day after a fatal stabbing in Melbourne that police said was inspired by Islamic State.

Australia has a five-level terror threat ranking system and “probable” is its midpoint. The threat likelihood has been set at probable since the five-level system was introduced in 2015.

Morrison told reporters that radical Islam posed a threat to the country. “I need to call it out. Radical, violent extremist Islam that opposes our very way of life,” he said.

Reporting by Tom Westbrook, Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

