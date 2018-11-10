Terror threat 'probable' in Australia: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, October 16, 2018. AAP/Mick Tsikas/via REUTERS/File Photo

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Saturday that the likelihood of a terror attack in the country remains at the “probable” level, a day after a fatal stabbing in Melbourne that police said was inspired by Islamic State.

Australia has a five-level terror threat ranking system and “probable” is its midpoint. The threat likelihood has been set at probable since the five-level system was introduced in 2015.

Morrison told reporters that radical Islam posed a threat to the country. “I need to call it out. Radical, violent extremist Islam that opposes our very way of life,” he said.