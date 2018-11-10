Melbourne attack had links to Islamic State: police

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian police said on Saturday that a fatal stabbing attack in Melbourne in which one person and the attacker were killed was linked to Islamic State.

“There are links to the Islamic State,” Australian Federal Police Acting Deputy Commissioner Ian McCartney told reporters in Melbourne when asked by a reporter if there were established links to the group. Islamic State had earlier claimed responsibility for the attack.

McCartney later said the link was more from an inspiration rather than direct contact. Counter-terrorism investigators were searching two properties in suburban Melbourne on Saturday morning as part of their investigation.