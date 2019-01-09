Australia makes arrest over suspicious embassy, consulate parcels: police

Hazmat and fire crews are seen outside the Indian and French Consulates on St Kilda Road in Melbourne, Australia, January 9, 2019. AAP Image/Kaitlyn Offer via REUTERS/File Photo

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian police said on Thursday a 48-year-old man was arrested as part of an investigation into suspicious packages sent to embassies and consulates across the country.

More than a dozen foreign offices received suspicious packages on Wednesday. Police have so far recovered 29 of the parcels but are yet to determine the exact composition of the material in them.

The man has been charged with sending dangerous articles through a postal service and the maximum penalty for the offense is 10 years imprisonment, the police said in a statement.