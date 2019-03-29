Sydney air traffic hit after smoke at control tower

(Reuters) - Air traffic in Sydney was affected on Friday after smoke was detected at the control tower, but planes were now landing at the airport and full operations will resume soon, Air navigation service provider Airservices Australia said.

“Air Traffic Control in Sydney are now processing arrivals. Aircraft are landing albeit a slower rate. Nil departures at this time,” Airservices Australia said in a tweet.

Firefighters have cleared staff to return to the tower after an evacuation, Airservices Australia said.