Yancoal says some Australian operations affected by train derailment

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Yancoal said on Thursday that some of its operations in Australia’s New South Wales state had been affected by the derailment of a coal train, but that it was too early to advise customers of any potential impact.

Australian haulier Pacific National said earlier that one of its coal trains had derailed near the thermal coal producing Hunter Valley region on Wednesday, and that operations would be impacted while repair work was carried out. There were no injuries, it said.

“(I) can confirm Yancoal’s Moolarben Coal Complex in Mudgee has been directly affected by the train derailment,” a spokesman said in an emailed statement.

“We are yet to be able to advise of potential impacts to customers,” the spokesman said, adding the company is waiting for further confirmation on when trains can resume operations.