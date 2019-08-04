United States opposes 'destabilizing' behavior by China in Indo-Pacific: Pentagon chief

U.S. Secretary of Defence Mark Esper speaks next to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a joint news conference with their Australia counterparts in Sydney, Australia, August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The United States opposes destabilizing behavior by China in the Indo-Pacific, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Sunday.

“We stand firmly against a disturbing pattern of destabilizing behavior by China,” Esper told reporters in Sydney.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday decried “decades of bad behavior” from China that have hampered free trade, laying out a case at a Southeast Asian forum for Washington’s escalating trade war with Beijing.

Esper and Pompeo met with their Australian counterparts in Sydney on Sunday.