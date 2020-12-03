China hopes Australia will do more to boost regional stability

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying speaks at a news conference in Beijing, China July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING (Reuters) - China hopes Australia will do more to bring stability to the Asia-Pacific region, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Thursday, responding to reports that Australia and the United States plan to develop hypersonic missiles.

Australia will jointly develop hypersonic cruise missiles with the United States in a bid to counter similar weapons being developed by China and Russia, its defence minister, Linda Reynolds, has said.