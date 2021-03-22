Bad weather slows ship movements at Australia's top coal port of Newcastle

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia’s Port of Newcastle, the world’s largest coal export port, said on Monday that ship movements at the port have been affected by the heavy rainfall that has hit the east coast of Australia, but operations were continuing.

“Port of Newcastle is monitoring conditions and scheduling vessels in close communication with Port Authority NSW,” a Port of Newcastle spokesman said.

“The port continues to operate and is monitoring conditions closely,” it said.

All coal rail deliveries into the port, which last year shipped 158 million tonnes of coal, have been halted as a safety precaution on the rail lines.