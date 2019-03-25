Glencore restarts Australia zinc operations after cyclone

FILE PHOTO: The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Mining giant Glencore said on Monday its McArthur River zinc operations in northern Australia were returning to normal after a weekend cyclone, while ports in northwestern regions remained closed following the arrival of a second cyclone.

The two cyclones made landfall over the weekend with miners suspending operations and evacuating workers. Business affected included Glencore’s zinc operations, Rio Tinto’s Weipa bauxite operations and the iron ore export hubs of the Pilbara in the country’s northwest.

“Operations at McArthur River Mine and Bing Bong loading facility are returning to normal following Cyclone Trevor,” Glencore said in a emailed statement. “All our workforce have remained safe and our infrastructure and water management systems are in excellent condition.”

Cyclone Trevor was downgraded to a low pressure system on Sunday. A state of emergency had been declared late last week, and large scale evacuations took place.

Ahead of the cyclone, Rio suspended its Weipa bauxite mining operations at the northeastern tip of the country on Wednesday.

Meanwhile the northwestern ports of Port Hedland, Dampier and Ashburton remained closed, operator Pilbara Ports said on Monday, after cyclone Veronica made landfall over the weekend.

World No. 2 iron ore miner Rio Tinto is the main exporter at Dampier, while the second- and third-biggest exporters of the steelmaking material, BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group, ship from Port Hedland.

“Tropical Cyclone Veronica is expected to weaken further as it tracks westwards close to the Pilbara coast today. Conditions have eased at Port Hedland,” Australia’s weather bureau said on Monday.