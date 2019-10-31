Battery materials maker Australian Mines' supply deal with South Korean co terminated

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SK Innovation is seen in front of its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

(Reuters) - Battery materials developer Australian Mines Ltd (AUZ.AX) said on Friday a cobalt and nickel supply agreement with South Korean battery maker SK Innovation (096770.KS) has been terminated.

Under initial terms agreed on in October, SK Innovation was required to issue a finance letter to Australian Mines which it has not done, leading to the agreement being automatically terminated, Australian Mines said.

In August, SK Innovation had agreed to purchase 100% of the battery-grade cobalt sulphate and nickel sulphate produced from Australian Mines’ flagship Sconi Cobalt-Nickel-Scandium Project in North Queensland.

The company on Friday added it would continue discussions for off-take agreements with other interested parties, while also working toward securing funding to develop the Sconi project.