Europe needs more robust plan to deal with foreign fighters, Austria says

European Council President Charles Michel and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz attend a ceremony at the site of a gun attack in Vienna, Austria, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - The European Union needs a more robust and coordinated plan for dealing with foreign fighters and those who want to join their ranks like the jihadist who killed four people in Vienna last week, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday.

Protecting the bloc’s borders should also be part of Europe’s response to Islamist militancy, which Kurz will discuss with the leaders of France, Germany and the European Union on Tuesday, he told a news conference.