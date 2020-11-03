Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Europe

German woman among victims of Vienna attacks: Foreign Minister

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Police officers walk at the site of wreath laying ceremony after exchanges of gunfire in Vienna, Austria November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

BERLIN (Reuters) - A German woman was among the victims of the attacks in Vienna, when a gunman identified as a convicted jihadist killed four in a rampage through the centre of the city, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday.

“We now have the sad certainty that a German citizen was among the victims of the attack in Vienna,” Maas said in a statement. “Our sympathies go out to her friends and loved ones.”

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Joseph Nasr

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up