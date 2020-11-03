German woman among victims of Vienna attacks: Foreign Minister

Police officers walk at the site of wreath laying ceremony after exchanges of gunfire in Vienna, Austria November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

BERLIN (Reuters) - A German woman was among the victims of the attacks in Vienna, when a gunman identified as a convicted jihadist killed four in a rampage through the centre of the city, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday.

“We now have the sad certainty that a German citizen was among the victims of the attack in Vienna,” Maas said in a statement. “Our sympathies go out to her friends and loved ones.”