Police blocks a street near Schwedenplatz square after exchanges of gunfire in Vienna, Austria November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

ZURICH (Reuters) - A shooting in Vienna on Monday is believed to be a terror attack, with several people hurt and some believed killed, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told Austrian broadcaster ORF.

“At the moment I can confirm we believe this is an apparent terror attack,” he said.