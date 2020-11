FILE PHOTO: A woman places flowers at the site of a gun attack in Vienna, Austria, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria’s interior and integration ministers have ordered the closure of “radical mosques” after Monday’s deadly attack by a jihadist in Vienna in which four people were killed, Austrian news agency APA reported on Friday.

Details will be announced at a news conference at 2 p.m. (1300 GMT), APA said.