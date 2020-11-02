Several injured in Vienna shooting, police say

Police blocks a street near Schwedenplatz square after a shooting in Vienna, Austria November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - Several people have been injured in central Vienna amid exchanges of fire, the police said on Twitter late on Monday, after a newspaper reported an attack on a synagogue.

“Shots fired in the Inner City district - there are persons injured - KEEP AWAY from all public places or public transport,” the police said on Twitter. The editor of newspaper Falter said one person had been killed, citing the Interior Ministry, which was not immediately available for comment.