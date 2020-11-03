Russia's Putin condemns 'cruel and cynical' Vienna attacks

FILE PHOTO: Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club via a video conference call at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia October 22, 2020. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday condemned attacks across Vienna that left five people dead in the city centre and said Moscow was ready to boost counter-terrorism cooperation with Austria.

In a telegram sent to Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Putin called the attack a “cruel and cynical crime”, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Hundreds of police fanned out across Vienna earlier on Tuesday, searching for perpetrators of the attacks after what a government minister said was an “Islamist terrorist” incident.