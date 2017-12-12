FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austrian gas hub blast hits deliveries to south, southeast: operator
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin futures suggest breakneck rise in price to slow
Future of Money
Bitcoin futures suggest breakneck rise in price to slow
U.S. transit agencies cautious on electric buses
Energy & Environment
U.S. transit agencies cautious on electric buses
The write stuff: lessons from author James Patterson
Life lessons
The write stuff: lessons from author James Patterson
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
December 12, 2017 / 11:45 AM / in 25 minutes

Austrian gas hub blast hits deliveries to south, southeast: operator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - An explosion and fire at the Baumgarten gas hub has disrupted deliveries to Austria’s southern and southeastern borders, operator Gas Connect Austria said on Tuesday.

Its markets include Italy, Slovenia and Croatia.

“Transit through Austria toward the south and southeast is affected until further notice,” the company said in a statement, adding that the site, a major regional transfer hub, had been shut down.

Domestic deliveries can be provided for the foreseeable future, it said.

Reporting by Francois Murphy and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.