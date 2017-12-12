Austrian gas hub blast hits deliveries to south, southeast: operator

VIENNA (Reuters) - An explosion and fire at the Baumgarten gas hub has disrupted deliveries to Austria’s southern and southeastern borders, operator Gas Connect Austria said on Tuesday.

Its markets include Italy, Slovenia and Croatia.

“Transit through Austria toward the south and southeast is affected until further notice,” the company said in a statement, adding that the site, a major regional transfer hub, had been shut down.

Domestic deliveries can be provided for the foreseeable future, it said.