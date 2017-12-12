FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU 'closely monitoring' situation at Austria's main gas hub after blast
Sections
Featured
NY charges Times Square bomb suspect
New York Subway attack
NY charges Times Square bomb suspect
The write stuff: lessons from author James Patterson
Life lessons
The write stuff: lessons from author James Patterson
U.S. transit agencies cautious on electric buses
Energy & Environment
U.S. transit agencies cautious on electric buses
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
December 12, 2017 / 2:56 PM / in 10 minutes

EU 'closely monitoring' situation at Austria's main gas hub after blast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission on Tuesday said it was closely monitoring the situation at Austria’s main gas pipeline hub after an explosion that prompted Italy to declare a state of emergency as flows from the strategic site were cut off.

“The Commission is in contact with all Member States via the EU’s Gas Coordination Group and continues to closely monitor the situation,” a Commission spokeswoman said. “We understand that the origin of the explosion is purely technical.”

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel @AdeCar; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.