MOSCOW (Reuters) - The export arm of Russia’s Gazprom is working on redirecting gas flows after a fire at Austria’s Baumgarten hub,

“Gazprom Export is aware of the incident that occurred at the Austrian gas hub Baumgarten. Currently the company... does its best to secure uninterrupted gas supplies to clients,” Gazprom Export said in a statement.