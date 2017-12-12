German gas system groups see no initial fall-out from Baumgarten fire

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s gas market areas Gaspool and Netconnect Germany (NCG)said an explosion and fire that ripped through Austria’s main gas pipeline hub have not had an immediate noticeable impact, a spokeswoman for the two companies said on Tuesday.

Gaspool covers the north-east and NetConnect Germany (NCG) the west and south of the country.

The Berlin-based association of German gas transmission grid operators (TSOs), called Fernleitungsnetzbetreiber (FNB), was monitoring the wider situation and would issue information once ready and substantial, individual TSOs contacted by Reuters said.

Gas Connect Austria, which operates the Baumgarten site in eastern Austria, said the blaze had been brought under control and police added that the cause was technical in origin.

At the Baumgarten hub, Russian gas arrives for Europe via Ukraine and via the Nord Stream pipeline across the Baltic Sea for onward distribution to countries in the region.

German NCG hub day-ahead prices were up 6.3 percent at 23.2 euros a megawatt hour (MWh)($27.32).

($1 = 0.8492 euros)