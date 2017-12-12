Austria blast causes serious problem for Italy gas supplies: minister

ROME (Reuters) - Italy will declare a state of emergency for its energy supplies following an explosion at Austria’s main gas pipeline hub, Italian Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said on Tuesday.

Calenda said the incident in Austria revealed Italy had “a serious supply problem” and underlined the need to develop the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP). The project will eventually give Italy a new supply route, but has been delayed by protests.

“If we had had the TAP, we would not have to declare a state of emergency,” Calenda told reporters.