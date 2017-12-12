Austrian gas hub to come back online within hours, operator says

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria’s biggest gas pipeline hub will come back online within hours after a deadly explosion there shut it down, its operator said on Tuesday, adding that flows to neighboring countries would resume.

“Flows on the Trans Austria Gas pipeline towards Italy, the West Austria Gas pipeline to Germany and the Hungaria-Austria Gas pipeline will be restored over the next few hours,” the operator, Gas Connect Austria, said on its website, naming the main pipelines connected to the Baumgarten site.

“With the restart of operation on the international pipeline systems, it will be possible to resume transit through Austria, thereby restoring security of supply for the affected countries,” it said shortly after Italian gas grid operator Snam said gas flows would resume by midnight.