October 10, 2019 / 9:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

No sign of terrorism in Austrian waste plant blast: police

VIENNA (Reuters) - There are no indications that an explosion at a waste disposal facility in Austria which injured five people on Thursday was caused by a terrorist attack, a police spokesman said.

Police in Upper Austria province said in a statement that two people were seriously hurt in the explosion in the town of Hoersching that happened shortly after 8 a.m. local time (0600 GMT).

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle in Vienna and Riham Alkousaa in Berlin; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Michael Shields

