July 20, 2018 / 1:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Austrian mountains play host to classic car rally

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

GROEBMING, Austria (Reuters) - More than 200 motorists driving a variety of classic cars have taken to the mountain roads of Styria, southern Austria, for the annual Ennstal-Classic race, cheered on by tens of thousands of spectators.

Participants drive their car during the Ennstal Classic car rally in the village of Puergg, Austria July 19, 2018. Picture taken July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

The three-day event is billed by organizers as providing a motoring experience “like 50 years ago”. Only cars built before 1972 can take part and no electronic devices are allowed, only mechanical ones to measure speed and distance.

“It’s like a huge family party... Wonderful people, wonderful landscape. It’s not about the competition, it’s not about winning, it’s about friendship and meeting great people,” said Florian, a former winner who is taking part in the rally for the sixth time and driving an Aston Martin built in 1960.

Participants have to observe speed limits and drive as closely as possible to a given time. If they miss it they receive penalty points.

The cars cover about 450 kilometers (280 miles) on each of the two driving days through picturesque alpine scenery, ending in the town of Groebming.

Reporting by Leonhard Foeger; Writing by Gareth Jones; Editing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian

