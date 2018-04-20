FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 20, 2018 / 5:56 AM / a few seconds ago

About 40 slightly injured in Austrian train accident - police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Two passenger trains were involved in a crash while being coupled together at the main station in the Austrian city of Salzburg early on Friday, and up to 40 people were slightly injured, police said.

One train slammed too hard into another from Zurich as they were being coupled together, a police spokesman said.

“A Nightjet (train) was stopped at platform 4 and in a coupling procedure another train drove into it from behind,” the spokesman said, adding that the number of injuries was not expected to rise significantly.

The accident happened at about 4:45 a.m. (0245 GMT/10.45 p.m. ET, Thursday), the spokesman said.

Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.