One killed, 22 hurt in Austrian train crash: police

VIENNA (Reuters) - One woman died and 22 people were hurt when two trains collided in the Austrian province of Styria on Monday, police said.

Slideshow (7 Images)

Three children were among those injured in the crash, which took place just before 1 p.m. (1200 GMT) in the southeastern town of Niklasdorf, police said on Twitter.

Austrian state railways said an intercity and a regional passenger train collided, causing several cars to derail. The cause was under investigation.