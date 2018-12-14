Austrian economic growth to hold steady this year, then slow: central bank

Workers are pictured at a construction site in Vienna, Austria, March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria’s economic growth will hold steady this year at 2.7 percent, supported by strong domestic demand and exports, then slow markedly in 2019, the country’s central bank said in its half-yearly economic forecasts on Friday.

Gross domestic product growth will ease to 2.0 percent next year, but inflation will remain just above 2 percent, continuing to exceed the European Central Bank’s target of close to but below that threshold, the Austrian National Bank said.

“The Austrian economy is in the late stages of a strong economic upturn,” the central bank said in a statement on its forecasts, adding that growth was “supported by strong domestic demand and a solid export performance”.

Its growth forecast for 2018 was revised down to 2.7 percent from 3.1 percent, but the central bank said that was mainly due to a revision of older data rather than its estimate of this year’s performance.

“This is mainly due to the revision of historic data. The assessment of the current economic situation has not changed,” it said.

Domestic consumption, an important driver of GDP growth, will increase at the same pace of 1.7 percent this year while state spending will rise by 1.8 percent, faster than the 1.5 percent recorded in 2017, the central bank said.

Export growth will slow slightly to 4.2 percent this year from 4.6 percent in 2017, but it will continue to outstrip import growth, which will fall more sharply to 2.7 percent from 4.4 percent.

Gross investment in machinery and equipment will remain robust, easing to 3.5 percent this year from 3.8 percent last year, it added.