Austrian jobless rate falls to 8.7 percent: agency

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria’s jobless rate fell 0.7 percentage point year-on-year to 8.7 percent in December, the Austrian Press Agency reported on Tuesday, citing preliminary government data.

It said 413,936 people were registered as jobless at the end of the year, down 6.7 percent versus the end of 2017. The jobless rate as defined by the European Union fell 0.2 point to 5.1 percent.

No December data were available on the labor ministry’s website on Tuesday, a national holiday.

Austria’s November jobless rate was 7.6 percent.