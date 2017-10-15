Austrian conservative leader sees many options on coalitions

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian conservative leader Sebastian Kurz, who secured victory in Sunday’s parliamentary election but fell well short of a majority, does not rule out the possibility of forming a minority government once the final result comes in.

Top candidate of Peoples Party (OeVP) and Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz attends the TV debate after Austria's general election in Vienna, Austria, October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

“I would of course like to form a stable government. If that cannot be done then there are other options,” he told broadcaster ORF, adding that he planned to talk to all parties in parliament but would first wait for a count of postal ballots that begins on Monday.

That count will settle the close race for second place between the Social Democrats and the far-right Freedom Party.