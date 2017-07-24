FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 22 days
Passengers on Danube cruise evacuated after blaze on boat
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Abe sends ritual offering to war dead on WW2 anniversary
japan
Abe sends ritual offering to war dead on WW2 anniversary
How many more deals can Netflix pull off?
Reuters TV
How many more deals can Netflix pull off?
Understanding Kim Jong Un’s nuclear game plan
Commentary
Understanding Kim Jong Un’s nuclear game plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 24, 2017 / 3:26 PM / in 22 days

Passengers on Danube cruise evacuated after blaze on boat

2 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Almost 200 passengers and crew on a cruise along the Danube river had to be evacuated from their vessel on Monday when a blaze broke out on board, the Austrian fire service said.

The passengers, who were on a trip with German river-cruise line A-Rosa from Linz to Budapest, were taken off and moved to a nearby ship after the blaze started close to the village of Schoenbuehel-Aggsbach in Lower Austria, a fire brigade spokesman said. No-one was hurt.

Twelve fire trucks and several boats with around 150 fire fighters fought the blaze before bringing it under control after two hours.

Five ship crew members who tried to extinguish the fire were treated for smoke inhalation in hospital, a spokesman for the Red Cross said.

While the reason for the fire was still unclear, it seemed to have started near a gym and fitness facilities on board the boat, the fire brigade spokesman said.

A spokeswoman for the tour operator said she had no information about the passengers' nationalities but confirmed that all of them were in good health.

"The ship is fully maneuverable according to current knowledge," she said. "A-Rosa, consultants and authorities are checking on site."

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.