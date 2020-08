FILE PHOTO: German Finance Minister and Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a news conference in Vienna, Austria August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - Germany’s ruling coalition parties have reached an agreement on extending a freeze on insolvency filings but the details will only be announced later, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.

“I believe we are in agreement. We will announce it when we want to,” he told a news conference when asked what a compromise between his Social Democrats and Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives might look like.