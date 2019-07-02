Austrian lower house backs bill banning all uses of weedkiller glyphosate

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria’s lower house of parliament on Tuesday approved a bill banning all uses of the weedkiller glyphosate, amid concerns that the chemical can cause cancer.

The bill submitted by the Social Democrats was also supported by the far-right Freedom Party and the liberal Neos party. If it also clears the upper house and is signed into law by the president, it would mean Austria becomes the first European Union country to enact a total ban on glyphosate.

The conservative People’s Party opposed the bill and argued that it was contrary to EU law.