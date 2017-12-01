Austria's conservative-far right cabinet likely to be sworn in Dec. 20: source

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria’s new conservative-far right government is likely to be sworn in on Dec. 20, a source with direct knowledge of the coalition talks said on Friday.

Head of the People's Party (OeVP) Sebastian Kurz addresses the media as he arrives for coalition talks in Vienna, Austria November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

The development would mark a victory for the European far-right, which has failed to win ministries elsewhere on the continent.

Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz, whose conservative People’s Party (OVP) won a parliamentary election on Oct. 15 but fell short of a majority, has been in coalition talks with Heinz-Christian Strache’s Freedom Party (FPO). Both sides have described the discussions as friendly and constructive.

There was no official comment from the parties and there has been no confirmed information on who might take on which portfolio in the new cabinet, but the FPO has said it would aim for about half of the ministries. The OVP gained 31.5 percent and the FPO 26 percent of votes in the election.

Austrian news agency APA also cited Dec. 20 as the most likely date for the new government to be sworn in by President Alexander Van der Bellen, but it also listed Jan. 8 as an alternative date. Van der Bellen’s spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

Kurz, 31, who has taken a tough stance on immigration and Muslim “parallel societies”, is all but certain to become chancellor, or head of government.

The anti-immigration Freedom Party, which is critical of Islam and came within a whisker of winning presidential elections in 2015, is allied with France’s Front National and Germany’s AfD which became the third-strongest party in Germany’s parliament this year.

The Freedom Party last entered federal government in 2000 and currently rules in coalition with centrists in two of Austria’s provinces.