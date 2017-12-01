FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria's conservative-far right government to be sworn in Dec. 20: source
December 1, 2017 / 10:14 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Austria's conservative-far right government to be sworn in Dec. 20: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria’s new conservative-far right government is likely to be sworn in on Dec. 20, a source with direct knowledge of the coalition talks said on Friday.

Head of the People's Party (OeVP) Sebastian Kurz addresses the media as he arrives for coalition talks in Vienna, Austria November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz, whose conservative People’s Party (OVP) won a parliamentary election on Oct. 15 but fell short of a majority, has been in coalition talks with Heinz-Christian Strache’s Freedom Party (FPO).

The anti-immigration and Islam-critical Freedom Party is allied with France’s Front National and Germany’s AfD. It last entered federal government in 2000 and currently rules in coalition with centrists in two of Austria’s provinces.

