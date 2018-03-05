FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
March 5, 2018 / 7:01 PM / in 18 hours

Luxemburg to join Austria in suing EU over Hungary nuclear plant

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Luxemburg will join Austria in suing the European Commission for allowing Hungary to expand its Paks atomic plant, it said on Monday, in a stand against nuclear energy.

Staunchly anti-nuclear Austria, which shares a border with Hungary, has said it would file a suit against the EU executive with Europe’s top court.

“We are going to actively support Austria’s claim,” Luxemburg’s environment minister Carole Dieschbourg told reporters in Brussels.

“It is important that no public funds be invested in nuclear power. It is definitely the wrong way.”

Hungary’s plan to build two new reactors at its Paks nuclear site with the help of Russia’s Rosatom had been approved by EU state aid regulators in March. The regulators said that Hungarian authorities had agreed to several measures to ensure fair competition.

The European Commission has said it will defend its decision in court.

In many such complex cases, the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg has found in favor of the Commission.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.