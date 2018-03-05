Luxemburg to join Austria in suing EU over Hungary nuclear plant

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Luxemburg will join Austria in suing the European Commission for allowing Hungary to expand its Paks atomic plant, it said on Monday, in a stand against nuclear energy.

Staunchly anti-nuclear Austria, which shares a border with Hungary, has said it would file a suit against the EU executive with Europe’s top court.

“We are going to actively support Austria’s claim,” Luxemburg’s environment minister Carole Dieschbourg told reporters in Brussels.

“It is important that no public funds be invested in nuclear power. It is definitely the wrong way.”

Hungary’s plan to build two new reactors at its Paks nuclear site with the help of Russia’s Rosatom had been approved by EU state aid regulators in March. The regulators said that Hungarian authorities had agreed to several measures to ensure fair competition.

The European Commission has said it will defend its decision in court.

In many such complex cases, the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg has found in favor of the Commission.